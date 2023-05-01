Extraordinary Magic

About the Author

Nina Crews is the acclaimed author and illustrator of I’m Not Small and One Hot Summer Day and the illustrator of Not Done Yet: Shirley Chisholm’s Fight for Change by Tameka Fryer Brown, as well as Seeing Into Tomorrow: Haiku by Richard Wright, A Girl Like Me by Angela Johnson, and The Neighborhood Mother Goose. She is the recipient of the NY Library Association Empire State Award. Nina lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and son. She invites you to visit her online at ninacrews.com.

