Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Extraordinary Magic
The Storytelling Life of Virginia Hamilton
Contributors
By Nina Crews
Formats and Prices
Price$18.99
Price$24.99 CAD
Format
Format:Hardcover $18.99 $24.99 CAD
Also available from:
Virginia was free.
To be a dreamer.
To be a wanderer.
To be her own unique self.
Free to be.
Virginia Hamilton was only nine years old when she decided she would become a writer. Growing up in the countryside, she listened to her family’s stories and knew that words held extraordinary magic. From her childhood years discovering her love for storytelling, to her early adult life honing her craft in the city, Virginia found her voice in her writing as she began a career defined by her roots.
Through interconnected poems, this moving biography celebrates the remarkable life of the highly decorated and much beloved Virginia Hamilton. It’s a stunning tribute to a girl who dared to dream—and inspired those after her to do the same.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 9, 2024
- Page Count
- 40 pages
- Publisher
- Christy Ottaviano Books
- ISBN-13
- 9780316383592
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use