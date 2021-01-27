In this warm and tender story by the Caldecott Honor-winning creator of Thank You, Omu!, join a mother and daughter on an up-and-down journey that reminds them of what's best about Saturdays: precious time together. Today would be special. Today would be splendid. It was Saturday! But sometimes, the best… Read More
In this remarkable author-illustrator debut that's perfect for fans of Last Stop on Market Street and Extra Yarn, a generous woman is rewarded by her community. Everyone in the neighborhood dreams of a taste of Omu's delicious stew! One by one, they follow their noses toward the scrumptious scent. And… Read More
In this hilarious tale of blame, compassion, and forgiveness, a very embarrassed bear is reminded that accidents can happen--but with the support of good friends, life goes on.Reuben the bear's got donuts for everyone in his scout troop, but his friends are all staring at something else: there's a wet… Read More
The instant New York Times bestseller!From the author of Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History comes the highly anticipated follow-up, a beautifully illustrated collectible detailing the lives of women creators around the world.Featuring the true stories of 35 women creators, ranging from writers to inventors, artists to scientists, Little… Read More
A Caldecott Honor Book!A cheerful and action-packed adventure about the importance of friendship and community from a successful author and illustrator duo!Once there was a river flowing through a forest. The river didn't know it was capable of adventures until a big bear came along. But adventures aren't any fun… Read More
From the award-winning and bestselling creators of Drawn Together comes the fantastic tale of a magical elevator that will lift your spirits--and press all the right buttons!Iris loves to push the elevator buttons in her apartment building, but when it's time to share the fun with a new member of… Read More
The team behind the New York Times bestselling Wolfie the Bunny and Horrible Bear! is back with new Arctic characters in this hilarious learning-to-read adventure! Aboard the S.S. Cliff, First Mate Foxy reads an interesting fact: "Lemmings don't jump off cliffs." But Foxy can't get the lemmings on the Cliff… Read More
Learn how to become one with your blanket in this quirky and hilarious picture book from Loryn Brantz, bestselling author of Feminist Baby. Behold, the powers of your blanket are REAL.From the best-selling author of Feminist Baby, Feminist Baby Finds Her Voice, and Feminist Baby! He's a Feminist Too! comes… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780759554795
USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: January 5th 2021
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.