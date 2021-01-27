Books for this year's National African American Read-In

For the 2021 African American Read-In, we at LB School have curated a list of some books to share with your young readers. Read on for book club guides, educator guides, and more!

 

Black Brother, Black Brother

From award-winning and bestselling author, Jewell Parker Rhodes comes a powerful coming-of-age story about two brothers, one who presents as white, the other as black, and the complex ways in which they are forced to navigate the world, all while training for a fencing competition.Framed. Bullied. Disliked. But I know… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316493802

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Ghost Boys

A heartbreaking and powerful story about a black boy killed by a police officer, drawing connections through history, from award-winning author Jewell Parker Rhodes. Only the living can make the world better. Live and make it better. Twelve-year-old Jerome is shot by a police officer who mistakes his toy gun… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316262262

USD: $7.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Revolution of Birdie Randolph

From Stonewall Award winner Brandy Colbert comes a novel about first love, family, and hidden secrets that will stay with you long after turning the last page. Dove "Birdie" Randolph works hard to be the perfect daughter and follow the path her parents have laid out for her: She quit… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316448543

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $14.99

On Sale: August 18th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Finding Yvonne

For fans of Nicola Yoon and Nina LaCour comes a striking novel about difficult choices from acclaimed author Brandy Colbert. Since she was seven years old, Yvonne has had her trusted violin to keep her company, especially in those lonely days after her mother walked out on their family. But… Read More

Trade Paperback

ISBN-13: 9780316349024

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $14.49

On Sale: June 4th 2019

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Loretta Little Looks Back

From a bestselling and award-winning husband and wife team comes an innovative, beautifully illustrated novel that delivers a front-row seat to the groundbreaking moments in history that led to African Americans earning the right to vote."Right here, I'm sharing the honest-to-goodness." -- Loretta"I'm gon' reach back, and tell how it… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316536776

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You

The #1 New York Times bestseller and a USAToday bestseller!A timely, crucial, and empowering exploration of racism--and antiracism--in AmericaThis is NOT a history book.This is a book about the here and now. A book to help us better understand why we are where we are.A book about race. The construct… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316453691

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $23.99

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Love Like Sky

"Brims with charm and compassion." -- Vashti Harrison, New York Times best-selling author of Little Leaders "Love ain't like that.""How is it then?" Peaches asked, turning on her stomach to face me. "It's like sky. If you keep driving and driving, gas will run out, right?" "That's why we gotta… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781368016506

USD: $16.99 / CAD: $17.99

On Sale: November 6th 2018

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Say Her Name

Inspired by the #SayHerName campaign launched by the African American Policy Forum, these poems pay tribute to victims of police brutality as well as the activists insisting that Black Lives Matter. Elliott engages poets from the past two centuries to create a chorus of voices celebrating the creativity, resilience, and… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9781368045247

USD: $18.99 / CAD: $24.99

On Sale: January 14th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers