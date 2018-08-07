Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
President of the Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code
Go-getter Brianna Justice is back and on assignment with her local newspaper in this third book in the popular President series!Read More
When budding middle school journalist Brianna Justice learns that Yavonka Steele, rising star of the nightly news broadcast, is looking to mentor a student as part of a program at her school, she’s thrilled! That is until she’s paired instead with a “boring” reporter from the community news desk.
But when she’s asked to interview students from a girls’ coding program at Price Academy, an inner-city middle school, this suburban girl has no idea what to expect. Will Brianna learn to ignore stereotypes and embrace the world around her?
Sherri Winston crafts another winning story in the President series, full of humor, heart, and a deeper examination of stereotypes and how they can throw a wrench in middle school life.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for President of the Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code:
* "Thought-provoking and smart and a great springboard for discussions on race and class."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
Praise for President of the Whole Sixth Grade:
A Children's Indie Next pick
"Winston's humorous prose captures the spirited preteen voice of an honors student with sass, quick wit, and great ideas.... A whip-smart, funny, and fast-paced outing equally suited to returning fans and readers who are just meeting Brianna for the first time."—Kirkus Reviews
"Brianna's determination and follow-through make her a great role model, but the true value here is the very real depiction of the ebb and flow of middle-school friendships and the difficulties that come with growing up. An important resource for anyone who's ever been in Brianna's shoes."—Booklist
Praise for Sherri Winston's President of the Whole Fifth Grade:
"A sweet confection for middle graders...will be a hit with readers who like Wendy Mass and Lauren Myracle." - Booklist