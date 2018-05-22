Who Am I Without Him? (Coretta Scott King Author Honor Title)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 4, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Guys and girls get together, get played, and get real.



Who Am I Without Him? is a Booklist Top Ten Romance Novel for Teens and is “breaking new and necessary ground”



in twelve short stories about guys and girls falling in and out of love and relationships, testing out ways to communicate with one another, respect each other — and respect themselves.



This is a complex, often humorous, and always on-point exploration of today’s teens determined to find love and self-worth . . . any way they know how.



Note: this is potentially going to be in a bind-up with You Don’t Even Know Me.