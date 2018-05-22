Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Who Am I Without Him? (Coretta Scott King Author Honor Title)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Who Am I Without Him? (Coretta Scott King Author Honor Title)

by Sharon Flake

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $10.99 CAD

Trade Paperback Revised
ebook
Trade Paperback Revised
ebook

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $10.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 4, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 4, 2018

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9781368019446

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Short Stories

Description

Guys and girls get together, get played, and get real.

Who Am I Without Him? is a Booklist Top Ten Romance Novel for Teens and is “breaking new and necessary ground”

in twelve short stories about guys and girls falling in and out of love and relationships, testing out ways to communicate with one another, respect each other — and respect themselves.

This is a complex, often humorous, and always on-point exploration of today’s teens determined to find love and self-worth . . . any way they know how.

Note: this is potentially going to be in a bind-up with You Don’t Even Know Me.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Characters are vividly present, as each story seems to jump into life exploring not just the sexual tension, but race and class as well. Honest and valuable."—Kirkus Reviews
"The often-painful stories paint believable pictures of urban teens from a variety of backgrounds."—Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less