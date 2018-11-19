Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Team Forever’s Holiday Gift Guide

by Team Forever

Whether you are braving the stores or snacking on leftover pie in your pajamas, Team Forever wanted to give you a helping hand when it came to shopping for the romance novel fans in your life. (Or the book fans you are trying to convert!) We hope you find this guide handy, and maybe even sneak a literary sweet for yourself. Happy shopping!

Amy Pierpont, Editor-in-Chief: “Shopping for in-laws can be stressful. But lucky for me, my mother-in-law is a huge romance fan–the steamier the better! So, I couldn’t think of a better gift this year than Jodi Ellen Malpas’s With This Man. Jesse Ward under the Christmas tree? Yes, please!”

 

Leah Hultenschmidt, Editorial Director: “Christmas on Mistletoe Lane by Annie Rains is such a charmer. I was absolutely in love with Kaitlyn and Mitch right from the start, especially knowing that he helped take care of her grandmother. Serious swoon! I’m giving this to all my friends and family who can’t get enough of the Hallmark Christmas Countdown.”

Alex Logan, Editorial: “For many of us, no holiday is complete without showering a lot of love on the furry members of our family. Raul Sá has a new member of his Search and Protect team, a highly trained German Shepherd named Taz. As the two learn to trust and love each other, there is a second romance between Raul and Mali, a beautiful woman in grave danger (ha!). Animal lovers’ hearts will be touched by both love stories.”

Madeleine Colavita, Editorial: “One troublemaker groomsman, one ultra-responsible bridesmaid, eleven days until the wedding—what could go wrong? Filled with an unforgettable cast of characters, this heartwarming and hilarious escape of a novel will have you laughing, swooning, and calling your best friend!”

Lexi Smail, Editorial: “This laugh-out-loud western is filled with Texas charm, the cutest five-year-old you’ll ever meet, three holidays—Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas!—and a romance that will make you believe in fairy tales. Or, at the very least, make you want a big bad cowboy of your own.”

Gabi Kelly, Editorial: “The Paris Seamstress is one of those books that you can’t put down. It’s beautiful, thought-provoking, and will take you on an incredible journey. This is the perfect gift for the historical fiction lover in your life or someone who wants to get lost in a book this holiday season.”

 

Cristina Lupo, Editorial: “The Highland Chieftain by Amy Jarecki is perfect for the Outlander lover in your life. Whether it be your mom, sister, or best friend, Amy’s highlanders definitely satisfy any level of Jamie Fraser cravings they might have.”

Jodi Rosoff, Director of Publicity and Marketing: “I’m a Zanetti fan so I’m always recommending her books but Deadly Silence is a great place to start because it’s the first in a trilogy. The writing is fast-paced, action-packed, with highly skilled military-esque heroes. But what really sets Zanetti’s characters apart for me is their heart and the emotions that run through the story. (No spoilers but paranormal readers will also like this one.)”

 

Estelle Hallick, Publicity and Marketing: “I can’t lie: I’ve been averaging five Hallmark Channel holiday movies a weekend. This is all in preparation for “Welcome to Christmas”, the movie inspired by Debbie Mason’s The Trouble with Christmas. The book is the perfect gift for my fellow Christmas enthusiasts.”

Monisha Lakhotia, Digital Marketing: “Grace Burrowes writes such classic romances and for someone like my sister, who favors historical romances over everything, I need to get her started on this brand new series. (Plus there’s a Cinderella twist!)”