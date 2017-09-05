With This Man

Jesse Ward is back in the newest novel in the #1 New York Times bestselling This Man series!



“The raw emotion and vulnerability is breathtaking.” — RT Book Reviews



“Super steamy, emotionally intense” — Library Journal



Life is good for Jesse “The Lord” Ward. Perfect, actually. He still has the charm, he’s in great shape, and he still reduces his wife, Ava, to a pool of desire with a mere look. He’s in full control, just how he likes it.



But Jesse’s perfect world falls apart when a terrible accident lands Ava in the hospital with a life-threatening head injury. Devastated and angry, he feels like his entire existence hangs in the balance. He cannot survive without this woman’s love. So when she finally comes around, his shaking world begins to level out. But his nightmare doesn’t end there. It’s only just begun. Because his wife can’t remember the last sixteen years of her life. That’s all of him. All of their time together. He is a stranger to her.



Now Jesse must do whatever it takes to find her memories . . . and help her fall madly, passionately in love with him all over again.

