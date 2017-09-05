Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
With This Man
Jesse Ward is back in the newest novel in the #1 New York Times bestselling This Man series!Read More
“The raw emotion and vulnerability is breathtaking.” — RT Book Reviews
“Super steamy, emotionally intense” — Library Journal
Life is good for Jesse “The Lord” Ward. Perfect, actually. He still has the charm, he’s in great shape, and he still reduces his wife, Ava, to a pool of desire with a mere look. He’s in full control, just how he likes it.
But Jesse’s perfect world falls apart when a terrible accident lands Ava in the hospital with a life-threatening head injury. Devastated and angry, he feels like his entire existence hangs in the balance. He cannot survive without this woman’s love. So when she finally comes around, his shaking world begins to level out. But his nightmare doesn’t end there. It’s only just begun. Because his wife can’t remember the last sixteen years of her life. That’s all of him. All of their time together. He is a stranger to her.
Now Jesse must do whatever it takes to find her memories . . . and help her fall madly, passionately in love with him all over again.
Praise
Malpas' writing is..spot-on with emotions."
PRAISE FOR WITH THIS MAN
"The raw emotion and vulnerability is breathtaking."—RT Book Reviews
"The raw emotion and vulnerability is breathtaking."
"The raw emotion and vulnerability is breathtaking."
"While Ava and Jesse work on her past memories, they also create some new ones, and it only adds to the story. Devoted fans of Jesse and Ava will eagerly devour every word from this book."
—Harlequin Junkie
PRAISE FOR THIS MAN
"This Man was a sexy, infuriating, wild ride. The back and forth in this book gave me whiplash"—TheBookListReviews.blogspot.com
PRAISE FOR BENEATH THIS MAN
"You can't help but fall in love with these characters."
"You can't help but fall in love with these characters."
PRAISE FOR THIS MAN CONFESSED
"I couldn't tear myself away."
"I couldn't tear myself away."
