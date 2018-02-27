Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant is a costar on Bravo’s hit show Million Dollar Listing New York and the star of Sell It Like Serhant. Ryan fell into real estate by accident after giving up his acting career. He made just over $9,000 his first year in the business. Ten years later, Ryan leads a team of 60 brokers and averages a billion dollars in sales every year, making him one of the most successful real estate brokers in the world. He lives in New York City with his wife, Emilia.

