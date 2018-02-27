Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ryan Serhant
By the Author
Let Your Inner Freak Flag Fly
There are many times when salespeople and business owners find…
Handling an Indecisive Client: The Push, The Pull, and Persist
Decision making is often hard and uncomfortable, and there's nothing…
Transform People into Clients
One of the biggest questions among salespeople and business professionals…
Product Knowledge = Power
If you want to sell a meal, you've got to…
Six Reasons Balls Fall and Kill Your Deal
Dead deals are the worst. You've put in all that…
Sell It Like Serhant
A lively and practical guide to sell anything and up…