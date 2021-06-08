HOW TO DOMINATE, MAKE MILLIONS, AND GET ANYTHING YOU WANT
Big Money Energy is the feeling you get when you encounter someone who is massively succeeding at life. They're the ultimate picture of self-confidence. There's no bravado, no bragging — they know they have BME and so does everyone else. You get Big Money Energy by being 100% committed to making your vision a reality . . . and that vision has to be BIG.
Ten years ago, Ryan Serhant, billion dollar broker and costar of Million Dollar Listing New York was living paycheck-to-paycheck and didn't even own a suit. Serhant realized that while he couldn't change his circumstances or the balance of his bank account, there was one thing he could change — his energy. The energy you give off impacts every area of your life, from how much money you earn and how much power you have, to who you socialize with and the jobs you get.
Determined to leave his low-rent lifestyle behind forever, Serhant took life-changing steps that resulted in his getting cast on television, graduating to seven-figure sales, and doubling his income every year for the next decade. Serhant is now the CEO and Founder of SERHANT., a multi-dimensional real estate brokerage and media company, and averages a billion dollars in sales every year.
In Big Money Energy, Serhant will show readers how he tapped into his Big Money Energy to crush his goals and achieve huge success, earning his first million before he turned thirty. Whether you're a self-made entrepreneur, a corporate executive or barista, Serhant will teach you how to climb the ladder to success better and faster than anyone else.
If you want Big Money Energy, this is your blueprint. This book is an inspirational, lively guide for anyone who is ambitious enough to dream big and is committed to doing whatever it takes to conquer them.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“Big Money Energy is like a mentor for anyone with a big dream they want to make a reality! Ryan Serhant guides readers to find their confidence, overcome self-doubt, and exceed their own expectations.”
—Barbara Corcoran, NYT bestselling author of Shark Tales and Use What You’ve Got and Other Business Lessons I Learned from my Mom
"Serhant shows us it's not enough to just have goals, but to chase our dreams with a verve and joyous energy. Highly practical and infectiously fun."
—Mark Manson, NYT bestselling author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck and Everything is F*cked
“This book isn’t just about changing your energy—it’s about taking control of your life. Big Money Energy provides an actionable blueprint that readers can use to create positive change now.”
—Mel Robbins, international bestselling author of The 5 Second Rule
“Big Money Energy is the ultimate primer for success. Ryan Serhant shows readers how to exude positive energy, own a room and make their biggest dreams a reality.”—Daymond John, NYT bestselling author of The Power of Broke and Powershift
“In Big Money Energy, Ryan Serhant shows readers that when positive energy is mixed with self-confidence and topped off with a heavy dose of hustle. . . anything can be achieved.”
—Sophia Amoruso, NYT bestselling author of #GIRLBOSS
"Inspiring."—Justin Klinger