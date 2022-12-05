Find your motivation, prioritize your ideals, and create a flexible work-life lifestyle—no matter how busy or successful you are—with Anti-Time Management

Discover the answer to the age-old question of “work-life balance” and what to do about it. Award-winning author Richie Norton brings you into the future with the power of, a framework that allows you to live and work wherever you choose. Enjoy expansive freedom by prioritizing attention, not managing time.Norton delivers an innovative roadmap that allows you to get your time back, how to change how you’re paid, and how to protect and expand your time around your values by integrating revolutionary principles like:Inspired by great personal loss, Norton shares how he and his family live with no regrets and how attention prioritization and time creation are learnable skills despite hardships.will help you be present for the people, projects, plans and priorities that matter most. Like light through a prism, you can purposefully create asymmetrical results by making small, intentional decisions on one side of your life and work to create brilliant strobes of possibilities on the other.