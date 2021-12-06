Anti-Time Management

Project stacking : using a single task to accomplish multiple, lucrative projects that work interdependently and free up your time

Now more than ever, we continually reassess almost everything about our daily lives—from where we live, to how we make a living, to how we spend our time.and the power of Time Tipping teaches how to fully embrace a time-centered philosophy that allows achievement of life’s highest priorities while enjoying freedom of time, location, and income. It is an approach that enables you to learn that traditional time management is a thing of the past—because time is not hours on the clock and good things happen not by managing time, but by prioritizing your attention. The book is filled with Time Tipping techniques such as:With, Richie Norton drawing on the proven methods used by his high-paying clients to achieve any personal goal and the work-life balance that you want—and make that happen now, not down the road.