Build the mental fortitude necessary to stay on top of your game.



What makes the best the best? Ultimately the best are where they are because of the mindset, habits, and rituals they have—both in their respective “arenas,” but also in private, during the unseen hours. Success isn’t something that happens to you. It's something you attract and you create. Successful people do the little things better than everyone else because they know all the big things arise from them. The highest performers in all walks of life have taken full ownership. They got to where they are and have stayed there because they have chosen to establish, tweak and repeat positive habits. They understand that you can’t be selective when it comes to excellence, that how we do anything is how we do everything.



Based on his years as a successful basketball performance coach–training superstars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant–and a speaker and trainer to major companies like Pepsi and Amex, Alan Stein brings you the keys to lasting, unimaginable success. The secret? Return to the basics. They're simple, but they're not easy. But the truth is that more connected, productive, and influential leaders and teammates find long-lasting success not with big flashy changes, but with the accumulated of the little things.



Sustain Your Game teaches you how to bring your A game to every area of your life. With advice from top CEOs, journalists, social scientists, and more, you'll learn the framework for how to beat stress, stagnation, and burnout. Sustain Your Game will help you be the best in your arena, wherever that may be.