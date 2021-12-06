Richie Norton

Richie Norton is the award-winning author of THE POWER OF STARTING SOMETHING STUPID (Shadow Mountain, 2013), which was translated in over 10 languages. He is an international speaker (including TEDx & Google Startup Grind), serial entrepreneur, coach and consultant. Norton received his MBA from the world's #1 ranked international business school, Thunderbird School of Global Management. He helps his audience discover practical ways to own their life and time so they can be happy and move from distraction to action. He lives in Hawaii with his family.