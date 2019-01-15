Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Handling an Indecisive Client: The Push, The Pull, and Persist

Handling an Indecisive Client: The Push, The Pull, and Persist

Sales Hooks from Sell It Like Serhant

by

Read by

NATIONAL BESTSELLER ** USA Today Bestseller ** Los Angeles Times Bestseller ** Wall Street Journal Bestseller

Decision making is often hard and uncomfortable, and there’s nothing more frustrating to salespeople than indecision. To combat this mortal enemy, Ryan Serhant, one of the top realtors in the world and costar of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: New York and Sell It Like Serhant, shares his push, pull and persist method to get indecisive clients swiftly to the next stage.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Sales & Selling / Management

On Sale: January 29th 2019

Price: $0.98

ISBN-13: 9781549151453

Hachette Audio logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews