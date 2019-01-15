Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Let Your Inner Freak Flag Fly

Let Your Inner Freak Flag Fly

Sales Hooks from Sell It Like Serhant

by

Read by

NATIONAL BESTSELLER ** USA Today Bestseller ** Los Angeles Times Bestseller ** Wall Street Journal Bestseller

There are many times when salespeople and business owners find themselves with a deal that’s stuck. Ryan Serhant suggests that you should always be thinking about extra incentives you can offer, no matter how small they may be and he shares a few practical tips on how to creatively sell more!
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Sales & Selling / Management

On Sale: January 29th 2019

Price: $0.98

ISBN-13: 9781549151491

Hachette Audio logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews