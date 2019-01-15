Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Six Reasons Balls Fall and Kill Your Deal
Sales Hooks from Sell It Like Serhant with Exclusive Audio Content
NATIONAL BESTSELLER ** USA Today Bestseller ** Los Angeles Times Bestseller ** Wall Street Journal Bestseller
Dead deals are the worst. You’ve put in all that time and energy into trying to make something work, only to end up with it not working. Ryan Serhant shares how salespeople can turn a dead deal into a big win.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use