Garrett Sutton, Esq.

Garrett Sutton is an attorney, bestselling author, and part of Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Advisor group. Garrett has written nine books that have been translated into 11 languages. He focuses on corporate and asset protection law and speaks to audiences on the importance of asset protection. His advice is pertinent, timely, and valuable. Garrett received his Juris Doctor Law Degree in 1978 from Hastings College of the Law, the University of California’s law school in San Francisco. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1975. He is licensed to practice in Nevada and California.