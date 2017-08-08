Blair Singer
A dynamic, in-demand speaker, trainer, and coach, Singer’s work spans twenty countries and his clients range from Fortune 100 companies to small business owners, entrepreneurs, sales teams, and public forums.
As one of the original Rich Dad Advisors, Singer delivers on two of the most critical skills for success: being able to sell your idea, dream, or concept and to build a great team to deliver it. His unique slant is in overcoming limitations and obstacles.
About Rich Dad Advisors
The Rich Dad Advisor series is the comprehensive, ‘how-to’ companion series to Robert Kiyosaki’s international blockbuster Rich Dad Poor Dad which is recognized as the #1 personal finance book of all time. The Rich Dad Advisor series, which has sold over two million copies globally, are timely and accessible books written by legal, tax and business experts selected by Kiyosaki as his Advisors.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Why Do You Need a Code of Honor?
Without any rules people make up their own. In business and in life you need a code of honor.A selection from the bestselling Rich Dad…
Dogged Belief - Four Mindsets of Champion Sales Dogs
Do you know the four winning mindsets of champions?A selection from the bestselling Rich Dad Advisors: Sales Dog.
Rich Dad Advisors: Team Code of Honor
Every great team, culture, society, religion, or business that has endured time, adversity, and challenge has always had one thing in common: a set of…
Rich Dad Advisors: SalesDogs
The number one skill for any entrepreneur or business owner is the ability to sell. Why? Because sales = income. Yet, many fail financially not…