Blair Singer

For more than two decades, Blair Singer has empowered people to go beyond their ordinary selves and reach peak performance — and earned a a worldwide reputation as an expert in sales, business, and personal growth.



A dynamic, in-demand speaker, trainer, and coach, Singer’s work spans twenty countries and his clients range from Fortune 100 companies to small business owners, entrepreneurs, sales teams, and public forums.



As one of the original Rich Dad Advisors, Singer delivers on two of the most critical skills for success: being able to sell your idea, dream, or concept and to build a great team to deliver it. His unique slant is in overcoming limitations and obstacles.



About Rich Dad Advisors



The Rich Dad Advisor series is the comprehensive, ‘how-to’ companion series to Robert Kiyosaki’s international blockbuster Rich Dad Poor Dad which is recognized as the #1 personal finance book of all time. The Rich Dad Advisor series, which has sold over two million copies globally, are timely and accessible books written by legal, tax and business experts selected by Kiyosaki as his Advisors.