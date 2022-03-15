The ABCs of Raising Capital
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The ABCs of Raising Capital

Only Lazy People Use Their Own Money

by Ken McElroy

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668616147

ON SALE: April 26th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Corporate Finance / Venture Capital

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Raising money for real estate investments is both an art and a science. Ken McElroy's success in multi-family real estate development and investing is built upon knowledge and experience in understanding finance, the power of an infinite returns model and appreciation of how how to create value for all stakeholders in a project―from the investors to the management team… to the tenants. Ken's clear and no-nonsense approach to writing and decades of hands-on experience in raising millions from investors and negotiating billion-dollar finance packages with some of the country's largest lenders and capital firms gives readers unique insights into both strategy and process.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less