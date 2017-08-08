Ken McElroy

Ken MeElroy, principal and co-parner of MC Companies, bestselling author and one of Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Advisors, has over twenty-six years of experience of multifamily asset acquisition and property management. MC Companies currently owns and manages over 8,000 units totaling $400 million in real estate. Ken oversees the company’s asset portfolio as well as day-to-day financial and operating analysis, investor relations, and business development. An industry veteran, Ken has served in various national leadership roles in multi-family asset and property management for more than two decades. He is the author of two additional Rich Dad Advisor books on real estate and The Sleeping Giant, published in 2011.



About Rich Dad Advisors



The Rich Dad Advisor series is the comprehensive, ‘how-to’ companion series to Robert Kiyosaki’s international blockbuster Rich Dad Poor Dad which is recognized as the #1 Personal Finance book of all time. The Rich Dad Advisor series, which has sold more than two million copies globally, are timely and accessible books written by legal, tax, and business experts selected by Kiyosaki as his Advisors.