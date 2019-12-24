Return to Orchard Canyon… a Business Novel… Unlike any other business book, Return to Orchard Canyon will get you thinking-and working-toward a future you once thought was just a pipe dream. This is the story of David Reynolds, his father Ron, and his daughter Meghan. Through these unlikely teachers you’ll discover a path to understanding the plight of modern-day life. A life you yourself may be living and questioning… So many people are feeling trapped and uncertain as their life unfolds. How exactly did your dreams pass you by? No matter who you are-how old you are or where you are in life-you can find that place of youthful energy and excitement again. It starts by returning to your own Orchard Canyon. Sometimes the best thing you can do in business and in life is to reinvent yourself. To go forward and embrace something new. Or… return to an earlier time and capture a dream that has eluded you. Sometimes that truth comes to you against your will. From unusual sources. When you least expect it. Destiny happens with or without your consent. Journey with us to Orchard Canyon, a real place tucked between the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona and the picturesque Oak Creek. Once there, you may discover that what was old is new and what you thought was impossible in your life can really happen. If you let it. Return to Orchard Canyon is a story that vividly captures the real feelings too many people have today. A sense of working for a paycheck, giving up their lives to make a living, and throwing any dreams they may have had aside as impractical, impossible. A trade-off… for survival. Return to Orchard Canyon dispels the myth that living means sacrificing and replaces it with the reality that our nation was built on the backs of dreamers who took risks. Why not you? Why not today? Why not return to your own Orchard Canyon. Inspiring and actionable, this book will show you the way.