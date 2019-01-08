Adam Erace

Adam Erace is a food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, including Men’s Journal, Fortune, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. His writing has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Grocery, a gourmet market with two locations in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.