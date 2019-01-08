Adam Erace
Adam Erace is a food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, including Men’s Journal, Fortune, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. His writing has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Grocery, a gourmet market with two locations in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.Read More
By the Author
The Cocktail Workshop
From the wildly creative team behind Philadelphia's Art in the Age comes The Cocktail Workshop, a deep-dive into 20 classic drinks that make up the…
Dinner at the Club
A Special Invitation to a Delicious Members-Only ExperienceA hard-to-get reservation is prized among serious restaurant-goers, but a table limited to members only seems to be…
Laurel
An Exquisite Seasonal Tasting Menu from the Heart of South PhillyLaurel, the first book from restaurateur and Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi, promises to be…