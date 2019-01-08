An Exquisite Seasonal Tasting Menu from the Heart of South Philly

Laurel, the first book from restaurateur and Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi, promises to be as engrossing and delicious as its restaurant namesake, a culinary stronghold in South Philly.

Elmi’s French background and training informed Laurel from the start, but Laurel is a true American restaurant with a modern feel. The acclaimed nine-course tasting menu is unmatched in Philadelphia. Elmi does seasonality just right.

Fall brings Apple-Yuzu Consommé, Marinated Trout Roe, and Bitter Greens.

Winter serves up Bourbon-Glazed Grilled Lobster, Crunchy Grains, and Apple Blossom,

Spring is evidenced by Black Sea Bass, Peas, and Rhubarb

Summer is distilled in Marigold-Compressed Kohlrabi, Buckwheat, and Cured Egg.

The book is also a letter of gratitude to the restaurant’s suppliers, whose work colors every dish they serve. Each chapter is a full nine-course tasting menu with accompanying cocktail, and almost as delicious on the page as the meal itself.