Laurel

Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

by

An Exquisite Seasonal Tasting Menu from the Heart of South Philly

Laurel, the first book from restaurateur and Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi, promises to be as engrossing and delicious as its restaurant namesake, a culinary stronghold in South Philly.

Elmi’s French background and training informed Laurel from the start, but Laurel is a true American restaurant with a modern feel. The acclaimed nine-course tasting menu is unmatched in Philadelphia. Elmi does seasonality just right.

  • Fall brings Apple-Yuzu Consommé, Marinated Trout Roe, and Bitter Greens.
  • Winter serves up Bourbon-Glazed Grilled Lobster, Crunchy Grains, and Apple Blossom,
  • Spring is evidenced by Black Sea Bass, Peas, and Rhubarb
  • Summer is distilled in Marigold-Compressed Kohlrabi, Buckwheat, and Cured Egg.

The book is also a letter of gratitude to the restaurant’s suppliers, whose work colors every dish they serve. Each chapter is a full nine-course tasting menu with accompanying cocktail, and almost as delicious on the page as the meal itself.

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Individual Chefs & Restaurants

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780762491728

Meet The Author: Nicholas Elmi

Nicholas Elmi is chef and owner of Laurel and In the Valley on East Passyunk Avenue and Royal Boucherie in Old City, in Philadelphia, and won the eleventh season of Bravo’s Top Chef. Laurel has been named the #1 Restaurant in Philadelphia by Philadelphia magazine, one of GQ‘s most Outstanding Restaurants in America, and has earned four bells, the highest rating, from critic Craig Laban of Philadelphia Inquirer. He lives in Collingswood, New Jersey with his wife and two children.

Meet The Author: Adam Erace

Adam Erace is a food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, including Men’s Journal, Fortune, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. His writing has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Grocery, a gourmet market with two locations in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.

What's Inside

