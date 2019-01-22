Nicholas Elmi

Nicholas Elmi is chef and owner of Laurel and In the Valley on East Passyunk Avenue and Royal Boucherie in Old City, in Philadelphia, and won the eleventh season of Bravo’s Top Chef. Laurel has been named the #1 Restaurant in Philadelphia by Philadelphia magazine, one of GQ‘s most Outstanding Restaurants in America, and has earned four bells, the highest rating, from critic Craig Laban of Philadelphia Inquirer. He lives in Collingswood, New Jersey with his wife and two children.



Adam Erace is a food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, including Men’s Journal, Fortune, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. His writing has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Grocery, a gourmet market with two locations in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.