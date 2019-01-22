Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nicholas Elmi
Nicholas Elmi is chef and owner of Laurel and In the Valley on East Passyunk Avenue and Royal Boucherie in Old City, in Philadelphia, and won the eleventh season of Bravo’s Top Chef. Laurel has been named the #1 Restaurant in Philadelphia by Philadelphia magazine, one of GQ‘s most Outstanding Restaurants in America, and has earned four bells, the highest rating, from critic Craig Laban of Philadelphia Inquirer. He lives in Collingswood, New Jersey with his wife and two children.Read More
Adam Erace is a food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, including Men’s Journal, Fortune, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. His writing has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Grocery, a gourmet market with two locations in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.
Adam Erace is a food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, including Men’s Journal, Fortune, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. His writing has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Grocery, a gourmet market with two locations in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Laurel
An Exquisite Seasonal Tasting Menu from the Heart of South Philly Laurel, the first book from restaurateur and Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi, promises to…