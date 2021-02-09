Steven Grasse

Steven Grasse is an entrepreneur equally influenced by punk rock and New England transcendentalism. Steven has created some of the most outrageous booze brands of the twenty-first century: Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Rum, Art in the Age Craft Spirits-all seemingly out of thin air. He is the part-owner and creative mastermind behind Narragansett beer, and his agency, Quaker City Mercantile, has brought similar success to beer icons Pilsner Urquell, Guinness, and, most recently, Miller High Life. His first distillery, Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile, opened in 2015 and gained international press and awards within its first year. Steven is also the author of Colonial Spirits: A Toast To Our Drunken History, The Good Reverend’s Guide toInfused Spirits, and Evil Empire. He lives and works in Philadelphia.



Adam Erace is a food and travel writer, restaurant critic, recipe developer, and co-author of the cookbooks Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia and Dinner at the Club: 100 Years of Stories and Recipes from South Philly’s Palizzi Social Club. He contributes to more than 50 publications, including Fortune, Men’s Journal, Travel + Leisure, and Food & Wine, and his work has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He lives in South Philly with his wife, Charlotte, and three maniacal rescue dogs.