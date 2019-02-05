Dinner at the Club

A Special Invitation to a Delicious Members-Only Experience

A hard-to-get reservation is prized among serious restaurant-goers, but a table limited to members only seems to be the Philadelphia diner’s Holy Grail. Palizzi Social Club is 100 years old this year in South Philly, but it was after chef Joey Baldino took over from his late uncle Ernie that business really started to boom.

Palizzi has mastered the balance of old-school Italian kitsch and super-high-quality food and cocktails. Once a gathering place for the Abruzzi-American community, Palizzi Social Club is a current hot spot: members can take up to three guests, and if the light is on outside, they’re open. In 2017, Palizzi was named Bon Appetit‘s #4 Best New Restaurant, Esquire‘s honorable mention best new restaurant, and Eater Philly’s #1 restaurant of the year.

Chef Joey’s menu at Palizzi has a broad Southern Italian scope. Seventy adaptable, accessible recipes throughout include dishes like:

Fennel and Orange Salad

Arancini with Ragu and Peas

Spaghetti with Crabs

Stromboli

Hazelnut Torrone

Come on in, and join the club.