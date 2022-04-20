WorthyKids Memorial Day Reads

by Worthy Kids

In honor of Memorial Day, we’ve rounded up some books that help celebrate monumental figures and stories that helped make America what it is today.

 

30,000 Stitches

30,000 Stitches

by Amanda Davis

Illustrated by Sally Wern Comport

Discover the inspiring story of the American flag that flew over Ground Zero, traveled across all fifty states as it was repaired, and returned to New York as a restored symbol of unity.

In the days following September 11th, a 30-foot American flag hung torn and tattered at 90 West Street, across from Ground Zero. A few weeks later, the flag was taken down by a construction crew and tucked away in storage, where it stayed for nearly seven years.

The flag was brought out of storage in 2008 when the New York Says Thank You Foundation headed to Greensburg, Kansas, a town nearly destroyed by a tornado. NYSTY brought the flag with them, sparking a grassroots restoration effort that traveled over 120,000 miles across all fifty states, bringing together thousands of people, and helping America heal and rebuild . . . hand by hand, thread by thread, one stitch at a time.

This book is the story of that journey, a journey that ended at the opening of the National September 11 Museum, where the flag remains today. Along the way, the flag was restored using pieces of retired flags from every state—including a piece of the flag that Abraham Lincoln was laid on after he was shot at Ford's Theater and threads from the original Star-Spangled Banner flag, which flew at Fort McHenry in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write the national anthem. The pieces and threads were stitched in by military veterans, first responders, educators, students, community-service heroes, and family members of 9/11 victims, among others. At each stop, communities came together to remember, to heal, and to unite.

Hardcover

 

The Story of George Washington

The Story of George Washington

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Jesus Lopez

Explore George Washington's childhood and presidency with this 200-word board book perfect for little learners!

This little book introduces George Washington, one of the forefathers of the United States, and its first president. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the infamous story of the cherry tree from his childhood, his part in the Revolutionary War, and his presidency. Accompanied by vivid and engaging illustrations, The Story of George Washington will help even the smallest children understand who George Washington is, and why he is so important.

Board book

 

The Story of Abraham Lincoln

The Story of Abraham Lincoln

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Jesus Lopez

Introduce little learners to Abraham Lincoln's childhood and presidency with this 200-word board book.

This little book introduces Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the story of his childhood, his rise to the presidency, and the part he played in the U.S. Civil War. Accompanied by vivid and engaging illustrations, The Story of Abraham Lincoln will help even the smallest children understand who Abraham Lincoln is, and why he is so important.

Board book

 

The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan

Introduce little learners to the intriguing story behind America's national anthem with this fun and educational board book.
 
What's the story behind America's national anthem? With this simple and factual introduction, young children will learn how the words to "The Star-Spangled Banner" came to be written. Engaging illustrations depict when Francis Scott Key witnessed a battle in the War of 1812 and memorialized it in a moving poem. In addition, toddlers will learn basic "flag manners." Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, this board book distills a pivotal moment in history for little learners.

 

The Story of America's Birthday

The Story of America's Birthday

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan

Teach your little historian about the founding of America with this exciting and educational board book about the history of this great country.
 
This simple, engaging book introduces little ones to the story of the origins of America. Colorful illustrations paired with the toddler-friendly text help to explain the connection between the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution, and today's Fourth of July festivities. Thoroughly researched, historically accurate, and accessible for even the youngest of children, The Story of America's Birthday helps kids understand the reasons we celebrate the birthday of our country every year.
 

Board book

 