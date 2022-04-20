WorthyKids Memorial Day Reads
In honor of Memorial Day, we’ve rounded up some books that help celebrate monumental figures and stories that helped make America what it is today.
30,000 Stitches
by Amanda Davis
Illustrated by Sally Wern Comport
Discover the inspiring story of the American flag that flew over Ground Zero, traveled across all fifty states as it was repaired, and returned to New York as a restored symbol of unity.
The flag was brought out of storage in 2008 when the New York Says Thank You Foundation headed to Greensburg, Kansas, a town nearly destroyed by a tornado. NYSTY brought the flag with them, sparking a grassroots restoration effort that traveled over 120,000 miles across all fifty states, bringing together thousands of people, and helping America heal and rebuild . . . hand by hand, thread by thread, one stitch at a time.
This book is the story of that journey, a journey that ended at the opening of the National September 11 Museum, where the flag remains today. Along the way, the flag was restored using pieces of retired flags from every state—including a piece of the flag that Abraham Lincoln was laid on after he was shot at Ford's Theater and threads from the original Star-Spangled Banner flag, which flew at Fort McHenry in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write the national anthem. The pieces and threads were stitched in by military veterans, first responders, educators, students, community-service heroes, and family members of 9/11 victims, among others. At each stop, communities came together to remember, to heal, and to unite.
The Story of George Washington
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Jesus Lopez
Explore George Washington's childhood and presidency with this 200-word board book perfect for little learners!
This little book introduces George Washington, one of the forefathers of the United States, and its first president. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the infamous story of the cherry tree from his childhood, his part in the Revolutionary War, and his presidency. Accompanied by vivid and engaging illustrations, The Story of George Washington will help even the smallest children understand who George Washington is, and why he is so important.
The Story of Abraham Lincoln
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Jesus Lopez
Introduce little learners to Abraham Lincoln's childhood and presidency with this 200-word board book.
This little book introduces Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the story of his childhood, his rise to the presidency, and the part he played in the U.S. Civil War. Accompanied by vivid and engaging illustrations, The Story of Abraham Lincoln will help even the smallest children understand who Abraham Lincoln is, and why he is so important.
The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan
The Story of America's Birthday
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan