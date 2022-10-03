WorthyKids Halloween Reads
Spooky season is here and it’s full of candy, trick-or-treating, and curling up with a good week. We’ve compiled a list of our Halloween reads to enjoy with your little one.
Trick or Treat, You're So Sweet!
by WorthyKids
Illustrated by Dean Gray
Children love Halloween costumes and candy, and we love seeing them all dressed up, enjoying the spoils of their trick-or-treating. This book's simple lighthearted text celebrates children and their favorite candies, with a mix of humor and sincerity that will appeal to little ones with a sweet tooth—and parents looking for a cute, cozy tale.
Vivid illustrations feature a varied cast of trick-or-treaters, each with his or her candy of choice. As the text expresses affection in a clever-yet-"sweet" way, readers can lift flaps to reveal more Halloween fun. Heartfelt and funny, Trick or Treat, You're So Sweet! will soon be a Halloween favorite.
My First Trick or Treat
by Ideals Editors
This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to trick-or-treating. Included are words such as pumpkin, scarecrow, leaf, and candy, with special emphasis on the playful side of this favorite fall holiday. The small size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
What Is Halloween?
by Michelle Medlock Adams
Illustrated by Amy Wummer
In this engaging look at Halloween, MICHELLE MEDLOCK ADAMS helps little ones understand the heart of the holiday. Sincere and humorous questions ponder all of the things that Halloween might be about-haunted houses, trick-or-treating, scary masks, and spooky ghosts-only to conclude that it is about celebrating the fall season with family and friends. With whimsical art and rhyming text, this book will help put youngsters at ease with the sometimes-frightening symbols of the holiday.
