Work on Your Money Management with These 7 Helpful Books
So you’ve decided it’s finally time to get your finances in order. Money management and personal finance can feel like daunting topics to get into if you’re starting from square one. Being “bad at money” can sometimes feel like a personality trait, something that’s inherently you and can’t be easily changed. But it can. And even if you’re not a newbie to the world of personal finance and investment, there’s always more you can learn to become smarter about money. Wherever you fall on the spectrum of money management experience, these books can help.
Increase your spending power, enhance your standard of living, and achieve financial independence with this “must-read” guide to money management (Jane Bryant Quinn).
Laurence Kotlikoff, one of our nation’s premier personal finance experts and coauthor of the New York Times bestseller Get What’s Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security, harnesses the power of economics and advanced computation to deliver a host of spellbinding but simple money magic tricks that will transform your financial future.Each trick shares a basic ingredient for financial savvy based on economic common sense, not Wall Street snake oil. Money Magic offers a clear path to a richer, happier, and safer financial life. Whether you’re making education, career, marriage, lifestyle, housing, investment, retirement, or Social Security decisions, Kotlikoff provides a clear framework for readers of all ages and income levels.
This fun-to-read guide to personal finance features a combination of practical advice and mystical rituals designed to help you manifest your money goals.
Using a simple seven-step system, financial coach Jessie Susannah Karnatz—aka the Money Witch—provides an easy-to-follow method to take control of your money with clarity and confidence.
Discover how to assess your financial landscape, overcome emotional blocks to success, and create an action plan for achieving your financial desires, plus self-care rituals and confidence-boosting meditations that encourage a money-making mindset. Written with warmth and humor and brimming with expert wisdom, Money Magic makes a perfect gift for recent graduates, modern mystics, and anyone who wants to afford the life they dream of.
Learn how to live the life you want, not just the life you can afford in this highly engaging, step-by-step guide to winning at personal finance!
- In Get Money, personal finance expert Kristin Wong shows you the exact steps to getting more money in your pocket without letting it rule your life. Through a series of challenges designed to boost your personal finance I.Q., interviews with other leading financial experts, and exercises tailored to help you achieve even your biggest goals, you’ll learn valuable skills such as:
Building a budget that (gasp) actually works
- Super-charging a debt payoff plan
- How to strategically hack your credit score
- Negotiating like a shark (or at least a piranha)
- Side-hustling to speed up your money goals
- Starting a lazy investment portfolio…and many more!
A practical action guide for financial independence and early retirement from the popular Our Next Life blogger.
Work Optional is more than just a financial plan: it’s a plan for your whole life — designed by you, not by an employer or clients. Tanja walks you through envisioning your dream life, accounting for variables such as health care and children, protecting yourself from recessions and future unknowns, and achieving a purpose-filled early retirement, semi-retirement, or career intermission with completely doable, non-penny-pinching steps.
You can live a happier, more meaningful life, free from the daily grind. Regardless of where you are in your career, Work Optional will get you ther
e.
Make Your Own Money
Ty Allan Jackson; Nicole Miles (Illustrator)
Saving money for something? Then this is the book for you! Danny Dollar, the “King of Cha-Ching,” will teach you to make money, save money, and spend money wisely—and to dream big!
Danny shares tips for starting your own business, like how to write a business plan and raise start-up money (the money you need to get your business going).
Plus, you’ll learn how to open a bank account, create a budget, invest, and donate money. Danny will even introduce you to real life kids who are making their own money—and lots of it. Free yourself from having to ask your parents for money, and start making your own today!
How to Retire with Enough Money
Teresa Ghilarducci
Here is a single-sit read than can change the course of your retirement. Written by Dr. Teresa Ghilarducci, an economics professor, a retirement and savings specialist, and a trustee to two retiree health-care trusts worth over $54 billion, How to Retire with Enough Money cuts through the confusion, misinformation, and bad policy-making that keeps us spending or saving poorly.
There are no gimmicks, no magical thinking—just an easy-to-follow program that works.