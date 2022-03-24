Work on Your Money Management with These 7 Helpful Books

So you’ve decided it’s finally time to get your finances in order. Money management and personal finance can feel like daunting topics to get into if you’re starting from square one. Being “bad at money” can sometimes feel like a personality trait, something that’s inherently you and can’t be easily changed. But it can. And even if you’re not a newbie to the world of personal finance and investment, there’s always more you can learn to become smarter about money. Wherever you fall on the spectrum of money management experience, these books can help.

Increase your spending power, enhance your standard of living, and achieve financial independence with this “must-read” guide to money management (Jane Bryant Quinn).

Laurence Kotlikoff, one of our nation’s premier personal finance experts and coauthor of the New York Times bestseller Get What’s Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security, harnesses the power of economics and advanced computation to deliver a host of spellbinding but simple money magic tricks that will transform your financial future.Each trick shares a basic ingredient for financial savvy based on economic common sense, not Wall Street snake oil. Money Magic offers a clear path to a richer, happier, and safer financial life. Whether you’re making education, career, marriage, lifestyle, housing, investment, retirement, or Social Security decisions, Kotlikoff provides a clear framework for readers of all ages and income levels.

The co-host of the popular NPR podcast Planet Money provides a well-researched, entertaining, somewhat irreverent look at how money is a made-up thing that has evolved over time to suit humanity’s changing needs.

Money only works because we all agree to believe in it. In Money, Jacob Goldstein shows how money is a useful fiction that has shaped societies for thousands of years, from the rise of coins in ancient Greece to the first stock market in Amsterdam to the emergence of shadow banking in the 21st century.

Lively, accessible, and full of interesting details (like the 43-pound copper coins that 17th-century Swedes carried strapped to their backs), Money is the story of the choices that gave us money as we know it today.

This fun-to-read guide to personal finance features a combination of practical advice and mystical rituals designed to help you manifest your money goals.

Using a simple seven-step system, financial coach Jessie Susannah Karnatz—aka the Money Witch—provides an easy-to-follow method to take control of your money with clarity and confidence.

Discover how to assess your financial landscape, overcome emotional blocks to success, and create an action plan for achieving your financial desires, plus self-care rituals and confidence-boosting meditations that encourage a money-making mindset. Written with warmth and humor and brimming with expert wisdom, Money Magic makes a perfect gift for recent graduates, modern mystics, and anyone who wants to afford the life they dream of.

Learn how to live the life you want, not just the life you can afford in this highly engaging, step-by-step guide to winning at personal finance!

In Get Money , personal finance expert Kristin Wong shows you the exact steps to getting more money in your pocket without letting it rule your life. Through a series of challenges designed to boost your personal finance I.Q., interviews with other leading financial experts, and exercises tailored to help you achieve even your biggest goals, you’ll learn valuable skills such as:

Building a budget that (gasp) actually works

Super-charging a debt payoff plan

How to strategically hack your credit score

Negotiating like a shark (or at least a piranha)

Side-hustling to speed up your money goals

Starting a lazy investment portfolio…and many more!

A practical action guide for financial independence and early retirement from the popular Our Next Life blogger.

Work Optional is more than just a financial plan: it’s a plan for your whole life — designed by you, not by an employer or clients. Tanja walks you through envisioning your dream life, accounting for variables such as health care and children, protecting yourself from recessions and future unknowns, and achieving a purpose-filled early retirement, semi-retirement, or career intermission with completely doable, non-penny-pinching steps.

You can live a happier, more meaningful life, free from the daily grind. Regardless of where you are in your career, Work Optional will get you ther

e.

Make Your Own Money Saving money for something? Then this is the book for you! Danny Dollar, the “King of Cha-Ching,” will teach you to make money, save money, and spend money wisely—and to dream big! Danny shares tips for starting your own business, like how to write a business plan and raise start-up money (the money you need to get your business going).

