Jacob Goldstein

Jacob Goldstein is the co-host of NPR’s “Planet Money.” He has written about money for the New York Times Magazine, and his stories air regularly on “This American Life,” “All Things Considered,” and “Morning Edition.” He previously worked as a reporter at the Wall Street Journal, the Miami Herald, and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. He is a graduate of Stanford University and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He lives, perhaps inevitably, in Brooklyn with his wife and two children.