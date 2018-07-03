Tanja Hester
Tanja Hester retired early at 38 without being a natural saver. She is the writer of the award-winning blog Our Next Life, an influencer within the FIRE (financial independence/retire early) movement, a columnist for MarketWatch, and co-host of The Fairer Cents podcast about women and economic equality. She lives in Lake Tahoe, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Work Optional
A practical action guide for financial independence and early retirement from the popular Our Next Life blogger.In today's work culture, we're expected to hustle around…