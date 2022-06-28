What Would Parks & Rec Characters Be Reading Right Now?

Parks and Recreation is a popular comedy series that ran from 2009 to 2015 on NBC. And while it hasn’t been on the air for 7 years, it’s one of those shows we can’t help but keep returning to. Even if you can already quote every line, it’s a series that gets funnier and funnier with each rewatch. We can’t help but wonder what they’d be up to now – more importantly, what would they be reading?

Leslie Knope

Leslie Knope is an optimist and a go-getter who not only wants the best for herself, but also cheers on others. She would love the true and inspiring story of Haben Girma, the first Deafblind graduate of Harvard Law School. Girma’s story as told in this autobiography is an encouraging journey of resilience that Leslie rave over.

Ron Swanson

Ron Swanson is all about going under the radar, so there’s no way he’d let slip his own reading list. But if we had to guess, we think Zoje Stage’s Getaway would appeal. This book is about three friends who set off to hike the Grand Canyon, hoping to leave the world behind. A week in nature with no electronics? That’s Ron’s dream come true. And when the novel becomes a thrilling story of survival? Even better.

April Ludgate

What are some things that are sure to get a book added to April Ludgate’s TBR pile? Blood, subversive characters, and dark secrets, of course. So April Ludgate would love to get her hands on A Dowry of Blood, a retelling of Dracula from S.T. Gibson. This lyrical fantasy/horror novel is told from the perspective of Constanta, one of Dracula’s brides.

Andy Dwyer

If Andy Dwyer were to pick up a book, what would it need to have in it? Ex-cops; a prison break; a hurricane? Check, check, check. Paul Herron’s Breakout has all the thrills, action, and adventure that Andy would love. Hurricane Anna is a Category 5 hurricane set to wreak havoc on the entire eastern seaboard. With the storm headed directly toward them, the correctional officers at Ravenhill flee, leaving the inmates to fend for themselves. But ex-cop Jack Constantine is serving ten years for killing one of his wife’s murderers, and he refuses to die in this storm. So Jack teams up with Kiera Sawyer, the only officer left behind, to escape the prison and survive.

Ben Wyatt

Ben Wyatt tore his way through the Game of Thrones series ages ago and is still eagerly awaiting the next installment. But for now? He’s reading The Justice of Kings by Richard Swan. This book is the first in a new epic fantasy trilogy, which follows the story of Sir Konrad Vonvalt. Vonvalt is an Emperor’s Justice, which means he serves as a detective, judge, and executioner. In this book, Vonvalt uncovers a shocking plot that could destroy the entire Empire.

Chris Traeger

Because he’s all about becoming the best version of himself, Chris Traeger’s reading list is going to be heavy with self-help topics and health books. A new one Chris would love is Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain by Bradley Bale and Amy Doneen, the founders of the renowned Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center. This book is your personalized plan to boost your cardiovascular health, optimize your mental strength, and approach healthcare as an informed patient.

Ann Perkins

Ann Perkins is a romantic at heart. Since love and relationships are a high priority for her, her latest reads are probably going to include the buzziest romance novels. Love & Other Disasters, the debut romance novel from Anita Kelly, follows the romance between two contestants in a reality TV show, and would absolutely be on Ann’s must-read list. Because Ann often struggles with asserting her personal identity and ideas when she’s in relationships, she’d especially identify with the main character Dahlia, who is facing similar struggles following her divorce.

Tom Haverford

Tom Haverford considers himself an entrepreneur who is on the top of the biggest trends in technology, money, and culture. So in 2022, Tom would probably be all over the cryptocurrency craze, for better or for worse. Laura Shin’s The Cryptopians is the perfect book for Tom because it would help him stay on top of the ins and outs of cryptocurrency. This book takes readers inside the founding of the cryptocurrency network and reveals cryptocurrency for what it truly is – an intense struggle to control the future of money and technology.

Donna Meagle

Donna Meagle is the type of woman who proudly lives the fabulous life, and so she would deeply relate to a character like Kamila in Farah Heron’s Kamila Knows Best. Kamila truly knows the meaning behind “treat yourself.” She lives a life of comfort filled with parties, a dog who’s an Instagram influencer, and fabulous friends who need her help getting their love lives sorted out. But when Kamila focuses so much on helping her friends find love, will she ever find love for herself?

Jerry Gergich

Jerry loves nothing more than time spent with family, throwing cozy parties for close friends, and pleasant family dinners. Jerry’s bookshelves are likely filled with cookbooks like Maria Lichty’s Two Peas & Their Pod. This book includes 115 recipes from a husband-and-wife team that celebrate family, friends, and community – all things that are important to Jerry.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.