Laura Shin

Laura Shin is a writer, podcaster, and cryptocurrency journalist. A former senior editor at Forbes, she left the magazine in 2018 to commit to her podcast, Unchained, which has had more than seven million downloads. Shin now also hosts a second podcast, Unconfirmed, and hasspoken about and led discussions on cryptocurrency at places such as TEDx San Francisco, the IMF,Singularity University and the Oslo Freedom Forum. She lives in New York City.