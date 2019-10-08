Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Zoje Stage
Zoje Stage is a former filmmaker with a penchant for the dark and suspenseful. Her debut novel Baby Teeth was published in 2018. She lives in Pittsburgh, PA.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Wonderland
If Shirley Jackson wrote The Shining, it might look like this novel from the acclaimed author of Baby Teeth: A mother must become a protector…