The Little Leader Books by Vashti Harrison

Vashti Harrison’s Little Leaders book first started off during a social media challenge to create art throughout Black History Month. Eventually, these drawings became the beginning of Harrison’s first bestselling book in her Little Leaders children’s book series. Harrison created images of black girls dressing up as different female role models from history and turned them into a book in which she tells these women’s stories. She says she wrote these books with her younger self in mind, imagining the types of people she would have wanted to read about, the people who would inspire her to keep dreaming. By creating the books in this series, Harrison shows readers just how much representation matters. Through seeing themselves reflected in the pages of these Little Leaders books, young children have the opportunity to see that their dreams can become a reality.

Throughout these books, Vashti Harrison has thoughtfully illustrated many different types of leaders, dreamers, and legends to represent the full potential of humanity and our accomplishments. Some of the women and men featured in the pages of these books will be familiar to you, and some of these stories will be entirely new. But no matter who you are or what you want to be when you grow up, you will find inspiration in these pages.