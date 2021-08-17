Must-Read Fiction: 7 Books to Add to Your Beach Bag

Summertime and the reading is easy… There’s nothing better than a perfect summer day out, whether you go lie on the beach, or camp by a lake, or picnic in the park. But you know what spoils a perfect summer day? A lousy book. You expend all that effort packing, traveling and parking, then finding the perfect spot for your towel or blanket, and then unpacking and applying sunscreen, etc. So you don’t want a bad book to ruin all that effort. That’s why we’ve got a list of 7 books to add to your beach bag! This selection of must-read fiction is guaranteed to keep your good day going, and have you flipping pages until the sun goes down.

Feral Creatures In the fabulous follow-up to the amazing speculative novel Hollow Kingdom, foul-mouthed crow S.T. is facing new adventures as he begins to make his way through a world ravaged by an apocalypse. Armed with a love of Cheetos, a filthy vocabulary, and a renewed faith in nature, and featuring a whole new cast of animal characters, readers follow along as S.T. sets off to see if he can save what is left of humanity. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Homeland Elegies And this is one of the most celebrated novels of the last year. It was one of the New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year, one of Barack Obama's favorite books of 2020, and a finalist for the 2021 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. It's a powerful story about a father and son, trying to make sense of life and understand what it is to call a place home, in a post 9/11 world. Akhtar attempts to make sense of it all through the lens of a story about one family, from America, to Europe, to Afghanistan. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart