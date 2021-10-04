Colleen Hoover
Colleen Hoover is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Hopeless series, the Maybe Someday series, Ugly Love, Confess, It Ends with Us, All Your Perfects, and many more. She lives in Texas with her husband and their three boys. Please visit http://www.ColleenHoover.com.Read More
By the Author
Verity
A "sublimely creepy" psychological thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover (Tarryn Fisher, New York Times bestselling author).Lowen Ashleigh is a struggling…