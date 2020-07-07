Naima Coster

Naima Coster is the author of HALSEY STREET, and a finalist for the 2018 Kirkus Prize for Fiction. Naima’s stories and essays have appeared in the New York Times, Kweli, and The Paris Review Daily, among others. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Columbia University, as well as degrees from Fordham University and Yale. She has taught writing to students in jail, youth programs, and universities. Naima is currently visiting faculty at the MFA program at City College in Harlem and Antioch University in L.A. She lives in Brooklyn.