Sister Friends Forever
Sister Friends Forever

by Kimberla Lawson Roby

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538708958

USD: $29  /  CAD: $37

ON SALE: August 9th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Women

PAGE COUNT: 320

New York Times bestselling author, Kimberla Lawson Roby returns with the perfect story of friendship.

Diane, Michelle, Kenya, and Lynette have known each other since they were small children. They grew up in different neighborhoods, but they also grew up in the same church (which is how they first met), and while they each attended different colleges, they never lost touch with each other. So much so, they regularly planned trips to come home on the same weekends, and outside of time spent with their family and dating, they enjoyed all their summers together as well. Now many years later, at age forty, they are still best friends forever and they meet for lunch on the first Saturday of every month, but their lives couldn’t be more different.

