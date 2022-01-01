Must-Read Books About Queen Elizabeth and the British Royal Family
There is no shortage of news about the royals – but what’s real? We’ve compiled a list that offers a peek into the relationship between Princess Diana and her growing boys, a captivating memoir about the altered dynamic between Queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret as young girls, a comprehensive look into Meghan Markle’s introduction to the monarchy and even a fun romance inspired by Prince William and Duchess Kate’s romance. These are the must-read books about Princess Diana and the British Royal Family.
Diana, William, and Harry
by James Patterson
by Chris Mooney
“Royal fans will devour this well-paced biography that gives new insight into the House of Windsor. You’ll tear through it by sundown and walk away thinking about the Princess of Wales and her two sons with new perspective .” –Men’s Journal
From the moments William and Harry are born into the House of Windsor, they become their young mother’s whole world.
I’ve got two very healthy, strong boys. I realize how incredibly lucky I am, Diana reminds herself every morning. But even the Princess of Wales questions, Am I a good mother?
Diana’s faced with a seemingly impossible challenge: one son destined to be King of England and another determined to find his own way. She teaches them to honor royal tradition, even while daring to break it.
The New Royals
by Katie Nicholl
Vanity Fair Royals correspondent and bestselling author of William and Harry and Kate explores the remarkable life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the legacy she is handing down to the next generation.
In The New Royals, journalist Katie Nicholl provides a nuanced look at Elizabeth’s remarkable and unrivalled reign, with new stories from Palace courtiers and aides, documentarians, and family members. She examines Charles and Camilla’s decades in waiting and beyond—where “The Firm” is headed as William and Kate present the modern faces of an ancient institution. In the wake of Harry and Meghan leaving the Royal Family and Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace, the royal family must reckon with its history, the light and the dark, in order to chart a course for Britain beyond its Queen and to show that it is an institution capable of leadership in an ever changing modern world.
Elizabeth & Margaret
by Andrew Morton
Perfect for fans of The Crown, this captivating biography from a New York Times bestselling author follows Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret as they navigate life in the royal spotlight.
They were the closest of sisters and the best of friends. But when, in a quixotic twist of fate, their uncle Edward Vlll decided to abdicate the throne, the dynamic between Elizabeth and Margaret was dramatically altered. Forever more Margaret would have to curtsey to the sister she called 'Lillibet.' And bow to her wishes. Andrew Morton's latest biography offers unique insight into these two drastically different sisters—one resigned to duty and responsibility, the other resistant to it—and the lasting impact they have had on the Crown, the royal family, and the ways it adapted to the changing mores of the 20th century.
Harry and Meghan
by Katie Nicholl
The most intimate and informative portrait yet of Prince Harry, from royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of the bestselling William and Harry and Kate.
Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love features interviews with friends, those who have worked with the prince, and former Palace aides. Nicholl explores Harry’s relationship with his family, in particular, the Queen, his father, stepmother, and brother, and reveals his secret “second family” in Botswana. She uncovers new information about his former girlfriends and chronicles his romance and engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.
Lady in Waiting
by Anne Glenconner
Discover untold secrets with this extraordinary memoir of drama and tragedy by Anne Glenconner—a close member of the royal circle and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret.
Anne Glenconner has been at the center of the royal circle from childhood, when she met and befriended the future Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, the Princess Margaret. Though the firstborn child of the 5th Earl of Leicester, who controlled one of the largest estates in England, as a daughter she was deemed "the greatest disappointment" and unable to inherit. Since then she has needed all her resilience to survive court life with her sense of humor intact. With unprecedented insight into the royal family, Lady in Waiting is a witty, candid, dramatic, at times heart-breaking personal story capturing life in a golden cage for a woman with no inheritance.
Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy
by Andrew Morton
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a blind date in 2016, little did they know that the resulting whirlwind romance would lead not only to their marriage, but ultimately to their eventual withdrawal from the royal family. From the joy and laughter of her wedding day to dark days when her mental health was so rocky she feared being left alone, Meghan’s life amongst the royals has been dramatic and tempestuous. She has now experienced the highs and lows of motherhood with Archie and Lilibet, and though she vowed to hit the ground running when she first joined the royal family, she felt—rightly or wrongly—that she ran full-tilt into a wall of prejudice and indifference.
Extensively updated with brand new chapters and images chronicling Meghan Markle's life after the royal wedding, this revised edition of renowned royal biographer Andrew Morton's New York Times bestselling biography is a comprehensive look at the American actress who—like Princess Diana before her—threw the British monarchy into turmoil.
Queen Victoria's Matchmaking
by Deborah Cadbury
The Making of a Royal Romance
by Katie Nicholl
William and Harry was an overnight sensation when it was published a week before Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement announcement in November 2010. Now the author, a royal insider and the royal correspondent for The Daily Mail, has updated and added crucial material that completes the story of the fairytale romance. In addition to providing fascinating insight into the lives and loves of two young men who are very much in the public spotlight worldwide, this updated version now becomes the definitive book that brings their story — and that of Kate Middleton, the future Queen Catherine — up to date.
With a new preface, an epilogue, and two new chapters, the author now fully reveals the secret marriage pact that William and Kate have had for several years, dispelling the notion that Kate Middleton has been “Waity Katie.” It paints a portrait of Kate by looking back at her family and childhood, her close friends and former boyfriends, and her ever-present devotion to the love of her life, Prince William. It reveals the domestic life that the two have been living in Wales, and provides a look at what the future holds for their new commitment. The epilogue focuses on the wedding preparations.
The book will be the most authoritative and entertaining guide to the royal family’s most widely anticipated public event since the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles.
Discover More