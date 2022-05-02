Vanity Fair Royals correspondent and bestselling author of William and Harry and Kate explores the remarkable life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the legacy she is handing down to the next generation.
For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth has ruled over an institution and a family. She has been constant in her desire to provide a steady presence and to be a trustworthy steward of the British people and the Commonwealth. In the face of her uncle’s abdication, in the uncertainty of the Blitz, and in the tentative exposure of her family and private life to the public via the press, Elizabeth has become synonymous with the crown.
But times change. Recent years have brought grief and turmoil to the House of Windsor, and even as England prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there are calls for a changing of the guard.
In The New Royals, journalist Katie Nicholl provides a nuanced look at Elizabeth’s remarkable and unrivalled reign, with new stories from Palace courtiers and aides, documentarians, and family members. She examines Charles and Camilla’s decades in waiting and beyond—where “The Firm” is headed as William and Kate present the modern faces of an ancient institution. In the wake of Harry and Meghan leaving the Royal Family and Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace, the royal family must reckon with its history, the light and the dark, in order to chart a course for Britain beyond its Queen and to show that it is an institution capable of leadership in an ever changing modern world.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Katie Nicholl:
"An entertaining, richly-photographed book... Nicholl retraces the well-known story of the boys' triumphs and travails... Chattily and fondly, Nicholl chronicles the boys' lives, and gives Kate ample and generous treatment."
—The New York Times
"Through interviews with friends, acquaintances, and confidants, best-selling author and Vanity Fair royals correspondent Katie Nicholl delivers a deep dive into the life of Kensington's most improved prince."—Vanity Fair
"Katie Nicholl has defined herself as an authority on the young royals.... The book turns to numerous inside sources for swoon-worthy accounts of their love, while also offering an in-depth look at Harry's life overall."
—Entertainment Weekly
"Romance lovers will be happy."—USA Today
"Nicholl's Harry: Life, Loss, and Love reveals... intimate glimpses into the already highly scrutinized lives of Meghan and Harry."—Slate
"The new Prince Harry book is hot...a must-read material for royal fans.
—The Globe and Mail
"Katie has become the go-to source on all things royal."—KTLA.com
"It's guaranteed that this tome will be . . . [eye-opening,] as Nicholl is deeply embedded in the royal scene."—The New York Observer
"Perfect for those who are fans of the royal family.... A Hollywood biography of a young leading man... for whom something momentous is happening."—San Francisco Book Review
"[A] crown jewel of a book."
—Bella Magazine
"Using her unrivalled sources [Katie Nicholl] has written the most revealing book ever about Princes William and Harry... the most vivid and engaging study yet of our future King."
—Mail on Sunday
