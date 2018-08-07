Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy

Extensively updated with brand new chapters and images chronicling Meghan Markle's life after the royal wedding, this revised edition of renowned royal biographer Andrew Morton's New York Times bestselling biography is a comprehensive look at the American actress who—like Princess Diana before her—threw the British monarchy into turmoil.



When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a blind date in 2016, little did they know that the resulting whirlwind romance would lead not only to their marriage, but ultimately to their eventual withdrawal from the royal family. From the joy and laughter of her wedding day to dark days when her mental health was so rocky she feared being left alone, Meghan’s life amongst the royals has been dramatic and tempestuous. She has now experienced the highs and lows of motherhood with Archie and Lilibet, and though she vowed to hit the ground running when she first joined the royal family, she felt—rightly or wrongly—that she ran full-tilt into a wall of prejudice and indifference.



With updates throughout the book and several entirely new chapters that provide a deep dive into the tumultuous journey Meghan has had in the wake of the royal wedding—acclimating to the demands of Buckingham Palace, the birth of her son Archie, and her and her husband's decision to leave the royal family and forge a new life outside of England—this biography is the full and intimate story of Meghan's life so far. Drawing on exclusive interviews with her family members and closest friends, and including never-before-seen photographs, Morton offers a window to the real Meghan as he reflects on the impact that she has had on the rigid traditions of the House of Windsor, as well as what the future might hold.