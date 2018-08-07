Amazon
MEGHAN AND THE UNMASKING OF THE MONARCHY

Extensively updated with brand new chapters and images chronicling Meghan Markle's life after the royal wedding, this revised edition of renowned royal biographer Andrew Morton's New York Times bestselling biography is a comprehensive look at the American actress who—like Princess Diana before her—threw the British monarchy into turmoil.

 

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a blind date in 2016, little did they know that the resulting whirlwind romance would lead not only to their marriage, but ultimately to their eventual withdrawal from the royal family. From the joy and laughter of her wedding day to dark days when her mental health was so rocky she feared being left alone, Meghan’s life amongst the royals has been dramatic and tempestuous. She has now experienced the highs and lows of motherhood with Archie and Lilibet, and though she vowed to hit the ground running when she first joined the royal family, she felt—rightly or wrongly—that she ran full-tilt into a wall of prejudice and indifference.

 

With updates throughout the book and several entirely new chapters that provide a deep dive into the tumultuous journey Meghan has had in the wake of the royal wedding—acclimating to the demands of Buckingham Palace, the birth of her son Archie, and her and her husband's decision to leave the royal family and forge a new life outside of England—this biography is the full and intimate story of Meghan's life so far. Drawing on exclusive interviews with her family members and closest friends, and including never-before-seen photographs, Morton offers a window to the real Meghan as he reflects on the impact that she has had on the rigid traditions of the House of Windsor, as well as what the future might hold.

Meet The Author: Andrew Morton

Andrew Morton studied history at the University of Sussex, England, with a focus on aristocracy and the 1930s. Morton has written extensively on celebrity including biographies of Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, and Madonna, as well as the British royal family. He has written bestselling biographies of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Prince Andrew, and Meghan Markle. His #1 New York Times bestselling biography Diana: Her True Story won international acclaim, described by critics as a "modern classic" and "the closest we will ever come to her autobiography."

Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy
Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy

A Hollywood Princess

by Andrew Morton

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538747339

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $20.99

ON SALE: October 19th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Royalty

PAGE COUNT: 336

