Anne Glenconner
Lady Anne Glenconner was lady in waiting to Princess Margaret from 1971 until the Princess’ death in 2002. She lives in Norfolk, England.Read More
By the Author
Lady In Waiting
An extraordinary memoir of drama, tragedy, and royal secrets by Lady Anne Glenconner--a close member of the royal circle and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. As…