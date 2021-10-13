Making Delicious Meals Doesn’t Have to be Hard with These Cookbooks

For some people, cooking is fun and fulfilling. For others, it doesn’t come quite as naturally. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up and live on take-out forever! If your New Year’s resolution is to improve your culinary skills, these cookbooks can help. They are filled with simple easy recipes that are perfect for the novice chef. From breakfast to dinner, from solo endeavors to family affairs, from quick fixes to elaborate dinners, you can find it all here. Just select the book that most closely fits your needs, grab a spatula, and get cooking!

Make It Fast, Cook It Slow Food blogger Stephanie O'Dea used her slow cooker every day for an entire year. The result: over 300 tantalizing, gluten-free recipes that anyone can make! Make It Fast, Cook It Slow shows you how to really get your money's worth out of your slow cooker. You will learn how to make the perfect dish for any occasion, including appetizers like baked brie, entrees like chicken masala, and desserts like chocolate and marshmallow fondue. You can even use your slow cooker for hot drinks, like pumpkin spice latte and mulled wine.

Whole in One It is easy to be intimidated by the sheer amount of cookware on the market. Instead of confusing yourself into an unproductive stupor, let award-winning chef Ellie Krieger teach you how to make scrumptious meals with just one pot or pan per recipe. You'll be surprised at the number and variety of meals you can whip up with a minimum of equipment. Red bean tortilla soup, flatbread pizza, beef tenderloin with rosemary, and so much more are just one piece of cookware away!

Nigella Express For those who want to cook but are chronically short on time, Nigella Lawson, internationally renowned chef and TV host, has the solution: Nigella Express. Her speedy recipes use a wide array of ingredients, from haddock and calamari to watercress and butternut squash. Accompanied by large, full-color illustrations and information about the benefits (both nutritional and time-saving) of each dish, the recipes in this cook book will ensure that you and your family always have quality food on the table, even when you're in a hurry.

Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook Half the fun of cooking is being able to share the food you made with people you care about. Blogger Maria Lichty has created over one hundred recipes that are great for big parties and intimate gatherings alike. With Two Peas in Their Pod, you'll be able to make the kids cinnamon streusel French toast for breakfast, whip up some easy blender salsa for the neighbors, and sit down to a nice dinner of sweet and smoky ribs with your partner. It also includes tips on how to keep your kitchen organized so that you always have access to the things you need.

Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Most people associate fast, cheap meals with greasy take-out. Author Toni Okamoto wants to change that perception with her cook book, Plant-Based on a Budget. Each dish takes thirty minutes to complete, and a week’s worth of meals will cost you no more than thirty dollars. What more could a new chef ask for? In addition to one hundred mouthwatering vegan recipes — from banana zucchini pancakes to jackfruit carnita tacos, and even desserts like Depression Era cupcakes — Okamoto offers dozens of tips for saving time and money in the kitchen and at the supermarket.

Hot Mess Kitchen Life is messy. Food doesn't have to be. Hot Mess Kitchen is both hilarious and genuinely helpful for those who are new to the world of culinary responsibility. It starts with the very basics, explaining what each essential piece of kitchenware actually does and how to shop for groceries more efficiently. From there, it jumps into recipes for every occasion, from the Bounced Check Burrito to Third Date Dumplings. No judgment here: authors Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman have been where you are, and they want to help you through it, one recipe at a time.

