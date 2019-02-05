Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ellie Krieger
Ellie Krieger is host and executive producer of the public television show Ellie’s Real Good Food, and formerly host of the Food Network’s hit show Healthy Appetite. She has received two James Beard Foundation awards and an International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) award, and she is a two-time New York Times bestselling author. In addition, she holds a degree in clinical nutrition from Cornell and a master’s degree in nutrition from Columbia. She lives in New York City with her husband and daughter.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Whole in One
New York Times bestselling author and James Beard Award winner Ellie Krieger gives her signature spin to the one-pot trend for meals that are nutritious,…