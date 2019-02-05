Ellie Krieger

Ellie Krieger is host and executive producer of the public television show Ellie’s Real Good Food, and formerly host of the Food Network’s hit show Healthy Appetite. She has received two James Beard Foundation awards and an International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) award, and she is a two-time New York Times bestselling author. In addition, she holds a degree in clinical nutrition from Cornell and a master’s degree in nutrition from Columbia. She lives in New York City with her husband and daughter.

