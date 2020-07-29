10 Great Reads About the American Civil War

I do not think I am exaggerating when I say that if you decided to only read books about the American Civil War, you would have more material than you could possibly read in one lifetime. It’s my favorite time in history to read about, and even though I have about 150 books on it, I consider it to be a small library because it is such a popular subject.

The war is a much-discussed subject even to this day, for many reasons. It had the greatest number of deaths of American soldiers and citizens, of course, as it was fought in the United States. It also marked the beginning of the end of slavery. During the war, science experienced the invention and improvement of many things, like modern medicine and embalming, and it was the first time photographs were taken during battle.

There are Civil War history books on just about every aspect of the American Civil War. New documents and stories are still being uncovered to this day. So how to decide which books on the American Civil War to read? It’s easy—just look below. Here are 10 great books to check out whether you’re really into learning about U.S. Civil War History or are just getting started on the subject.

South to Freedom Most people have heard of the Underground Railroad, which helped many American slaves make it to the North before the Civil War. But Baumgartner sheds light on the little-covered story of the thousands of people in the south-central United States who escaped slavery by crossing the southern border into Mexico, where slavery had already been abolished. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor and velocireader in the great state of Maine, where she reads 500-600 books a year and lives with her three cats, who hate to read.