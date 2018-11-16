Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ben Cleary
Ben Cleary is a writer and teacher who lives in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
By the Author
Searching for Stonewall Jackson
Historian Ben Cleary takes readers beyond the legend of Stonewall Jackson and directly onto the Civil War battlefields on which he fought, and where a…