Alice L Baumgartner
Alice L. Baumgartner is assistant professor of history at the University of Southern California. She received an MPhil in history from Oxford, where she was a Rhodes scholar, and a PhD in history from Yale Universit. She lives in Los Angeles, California.Read More
By the Author
South to Freedom
A brilliant and surprising account of the coming of the American Civil War, showing the crucial role of slaves who escaped to MexicoThe Underground Railroad…