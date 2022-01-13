Health & Wellness Books to Kickstart Your Resolution

So you want to live a healthier life in 2022? You’ve made your resolutions. You have the best intentions. But where do you start? How do you know how to eat healthy? Or what is the best exercise plan for weight loss? What is the best path to take on your journey to health and wellness when there are so many roads to choose from? There are so many books about health and wellness out there, so it can be difficult to know what voices to listen to. Discover some of the best books you can read right now to kickstart your resolutions and work towards a healthier lifestyle in 2022 and beyond.

Padma Lakshmi is the Emmy-nominated host of the critically acclaimed Bravo series Top Chef. In her new book Tangy Tart Hot and Sweet, Lakshmi takes readers on a journey through international cuisine. This book offers recipes, but it also connects each dish to Lakshmi’s personal connections to food and the origins of the dishes themselves. Part of being healthier when it comes to food is learning how to appreciate the food you eat, and after reading Lakshmi’s book, you can’t help but almost have a reverence for the beauty of good food.

You want to eat healthy, but when your life is busy and hectic, it can be difficult to find time to cook a balanced meal. Food Network host Ayesha Curry’s The Full Plate can help! This book includes 100 recipes from Ayesha’s own kitchen. All of the meals can be made in less than an hour. They’re all family-friendly and flexible, too!

Did you know that eating the right foods can actually help you heal your body? Learn all about it in Eat to Beat Disease by Dr. William Li. This book talks you through the science of how the body heals itself, and Li walks readers through 200 health-boosting foods that can prevent cancer, reduce your risk of dementia, and help you fight numerous preventable diseases.

Milk Street: Tuesday Nights (9780316437318) by Christopher Kimball — With Milk Street: Tuesday Nights, Christopher Kimball, one of Epicurious’ Greatest Home Cooks of All Time, wants you to get rid of the notion that weeknight meals have to be boring. The creative, delicious weeknight dinners in this cookbook are quick, easy, and perfect for both beginners and seasoned cooks. This book includes simple, healthy, delicious meals you can easily make using the things that are already in your pantry, such as Miso-Ginger Chicken Salad, Rigatoni Carbonara with Ricotta, and more.

I Cook in Color is a vibrant and exciting new cookbook from Asha Gomez, author of the acclaimed cookbook My Two Souths. In this book, Gomez explores dishes from around the globe and celebrates international flavor profiles while also reflecting on the culinary traditions of her mother’s kitchen in Kerala in Southern India. You’ll love these healthy recipes (many of them vegetarian friendly), including Catalonian Paella, Lime & Grapefruit Grouper Ceviche, Grilled Meyer Lemon Chili Corn, and much more.

Engine 2 Cookbook by Jane and Rip Esselstyn is the perfect book for anyone looking to eat healthy, lose weight, lower their cholesterol, and embrace a vegetarian diet. This is the cookbook companion to the diet plan that’s going to change your life and kickstart your health. The cookbook packs the Engine 2 program into over 130 mouth-watering, plant-based recipes.

Here’s the deal: acidic foods can destroy your diet, causing inflammation, and wreaking havoc on your health. If you’re consuming an excess of acidic foods like sugar, grains, dairy, excess animal proteins, processed food, artificial sweeteners, it can cause fatigue, weight gain, and chronic disease. But here’s the good news: Get Off Your Acid is Dr. Daryl Gioffre’s plan to help you alkalize your body and balance your pH. These plans are easy, customizable, and will change your health for the better.

Yes, even kids deal with stress and anxiety. And everyone can benefit from meditation and mindfulness. Just Breathe is Mallika Chopra’s accessible and fun guide to meditation and mindfulness for kids ages 8 to 12. This book includes practical advice and guided meditations for young people, including: Dealing with stress, Getting to sleep, Building self-confidence, and more issues that are important for kids to live a healthy, happy life.

We all know exercise is good for us, but what exactly does exercise do, and how does it transform us? John Ratey’s Spark: The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain is a fascinating investigation into the transformative effects of exercise on the brain. The scientific evidence is clear: not only does exercise transform our bodies. It also has the power to transform our minds.

New York Times bestselling author Ann Louise Gittleman is back with a new plan to kickstart your metabolism and reignite your energy in just 21 days. Radical Metabolism is your guide to a lifestyle and eating plan that can help with gut health, thyroid disorders, and autoimmune disease. And the bonus? You’ll rev up your metabolism and lose weight in the process.

